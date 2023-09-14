BBB Accredited Business
Long-time Tangipahoa public servant, ‘Mr. Tommy’ Davidson, dies at 75

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish community is mourning the loss of a dedicated public servant, Thomas “Tommy” Davidson.

According to Sheriff Daniel Edwards and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mr. Tommy passed away peacefully on Sept. 13 at the Ponchatoula Care Center after being in hospice for just under two weeks. He was 75 years old.

TPSO Mourns the Loss of Tangi’s Oldest Deputy Trains, Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Manchac bridge wouldn't normally find...

Posted by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 14, 2023

Sheriff Edwards shared a long, heartfelt message chronicling Mr. Tommy’s lifelong dedication to serving the public.

“Trains, Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Manchac bridge wouldn’t normally find themselves in the same conversation, but in the eyes of Tangipahoa Parish they all share one connection.....Tommy Davidson,” the post reads.

Davidson had a multifaceted career. He served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, worked as a military firefighter, joined the Hammond Fire Department, and later became a key figure in the Sheriff’s Office.

Mr. Tommy was a first responder to significant events like the Manchac Bridge collapse and the Lynyrd Skynyrd plane crash.

“Truly a man of many talents,” Davidson had a passion for law enforcement, trains, and serving the community, Sheriff Edwards recalled.

Despite battling Parkinson’s Disease, he continued to work and serve until his health declined.

Tommy also fulfilled his dream of creating a train museum in the parish by donating his extensive railroad collection to the Tangipahoa Parish Library.

