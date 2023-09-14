Man shot in the CBD Wednesday afternoon, police say
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was wounded in a shooting near the intersection of Baronne and Gravier just before 5 p.m., causing disturbances in the Central Business District ahead of rush hour.
The victim was quickly taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle.
The NOPD is actively investigating, but details on the motive and the victim’s condition remain undisclosed.
