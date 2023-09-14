Man shot in the CBD Wednesday afternoon, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was wounded in a shooting near the intersection of Baronne and Gravier just before 5 p.m., causing disturbances in the Central Business District ahead of rush hour.

The victim was quickly taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle.

The NOPD is actively investigating, but details on the motive and the victim’s condition remain undisclosed.

