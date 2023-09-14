Man shot, killed in Central City Wednesday evening, police say
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed in Central City Wednesday evening, according to NOPD.
The incident happened in the 1800 block of Washington Avenue around 10:12 p.m.
Police say a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further details are available at this time.
