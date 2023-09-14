Man shot, killed in Central City Wednesday evening, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed in Central City Wednesday evening, according to NOPD.

The incident happened in the 1800 block of Washington Avenue around 10:12 p.m.

Police say a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details are available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.