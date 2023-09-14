BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Hot and muggy with some spotty storms by late afternoon

Drier conditions set in for the start of next week
While moisture levels stay elevated ahead of the next frontal boundary, we will see northerly...
While moisture levels stay elevated ahead of the next frontal boundary, we will see northerly surface winds bringing in drier air by the end of the weekend.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We will see another shot at showers and storms as we head into the afternoon with our old frontal boundary set across the area and plenty of heat and moisture. Temperatures will rise into the low 90s once again. Heading into the weekend another trough will push a front near the area allowing for daily shower chances, but no real drought bursting rain is in the near forecast. Drier air will move in behind that boundary for the end of the weekend into next week.

Lee is moving past Bermuda and expected to continue north towards New England and Canada. Several other tropical systems continue to churn in the Atlantic, but none are a threat to the Gulf of Mexico at this time.

