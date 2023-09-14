Nicondra: Hot and muggy with some spotty storms by late afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We will see another shot at showers and storms as we head into the afternoon with our old frontal boundary set across the area and plenty of heat and moisture. Temperatures will rise into the low 90s once again. Heading into the weekend another trough will push a front near the area allowing for daily shower chances, but no real drought bursting rain is in the near forecast. Drier air will move in behind that boundary for the end of the weekend into next week.

Lee is moving past Bermuda and expected to continue north towards New England and Canada. Several other tropical systems continue to churn in the Atlantic, but none are a threat to the Gulf of Mexico at this time.

