Our next named storm is on the cusp of forming

Nigel is likely to make an appearance in the next few days
Satellite data of Invest 97-L.
Satellite data of Invest 97-L.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season has been busy, to say the least. We are likely to have our 15th storm form in just a few short days which will make our season officially above average.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring a broad area of low pressure that has becoming more organized since Wednesday.

Known now as Invest 97-L, it is likely to become our next named storm over the weekend. That next name would be Nigel.

Invest 97-L
Invest 97-L(WVUE Fox 8)

Invest 97-L began as a tropical wave that moved off the coast of Africa late last week. It has meandered over warm water in the tropical Atlantic which has slowly fueled organization.

It is located at the midway point of the Lesser Antilles and the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions will allow for this cluster of storms to better organize and become a tropical depression possibly by Friday.

Model plots show a more west-northwest track. Extended guidance suggests the storm could back out to sea as a “fish” storm. Meaning, a storm that poses no threat to land.

It’s still too far away for long-range specifics. Those in Bermuda will be watching this storm closely.

Model plots for Invest 97-L.
Model plots for Invest 97-L.(WVUE Fox 8)

Our next hurricane?

Invest 97L could become our 6th hurricane of the season.

Model intensity guidance shows the possibility of intensification to a hurricane within the next 3-4 days.

Invest 97-L Model Intensity Guidance.
Invest 97-L Model Intensity Guidance.(WVUE Fox 8)

