Saints Payton Turner ‘turf toe’ injury update

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints placed defensive end Payton Turner on the injury reserve list yesterday afternoon.

Turner suffered a turf toe injury this past Sunday against the Titans.

He’ll miss a minimum of four weeks and maybe even more depending on how well his recovery process goes.

Turner has struggled to stay healthy since being drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

