BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Saltwater from Gulf could overtop emergency sill, threaten drinking water upriver

By David Jones
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Time is running out for state and federal officials before saltwater could overtop an emergency sill in the Mississippi River and threaten drinking water supplies in St. Bernard, or even as far as Orleans, and Jefferson parishes.

Governor John Bel Edwards spoke on the crisis on Sept. 14, saying the Army Corps of Engineers is looking at potential temporary solutions like raising the height of the sill that’s already in place. The $8.9 million underwater dam in Lower Plaquemines Parish is built so its top is 55 feet below the surface, leaving just enough room for ocean-bound ships to navigate across.

+ Click here to see where the saltwater wedge is now

Edwards says drought conditions in the northern Mississippi River Valley region have led to decreased water levels in southeast Louisiana, allowing saltwater from the Gulf to encroach against the naturally flowing freshwater.

“It doesn’t matter the rain here. It matters up in the Mississippi Valley. How much rain there determines how far the saltwater is going to come,” Gov. Edwards said.

The issue has been impacting residents in Lower Plaquemines Parish for months now. Low water levels have allowed the saltwater to contaminate drinking water, and low water pressures have led to burst pipes and boil water advisories.

RELATED STORIES

New pump easing saltwater concerns in Plaquemines Parish

Schools in southern end of Plaquemines Parish dealing with water issues

Corps of Engineers planning second saltwater sill in less than a year in Plaquemines Parish

Plaquemines Parish fights second saltwater threat as river flow declines; water supply at risk

Fishermen waiting to see how Mid-Barataria project impacts industry

St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis is warning residents to conserve drinking water in anticipation of the saltwater wedge moving farther upriver. He says the saltwater intrusion could begin impacting his parish as soon as Oct. 8.

McInnis says parish officials are in talks with the City of New Orleans about possibly tying into the neighboring lines.

Officials stopped short of saying whether they believe the saltwater could flow any farther north than St. Bernard or Algiers.

In July, Gov. Edwards declared a state of emergency in response to the situation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

There are currently 62 people awaiting the death penalty in Louisiana, where there have been...
Appeals court stays order to shut down Angola youth unit
Zurik Investigation: Attention to Details -- Sabrina Richardson
Part of suspension overturned for NOPD Lieutenant accused of abusing off-duty details
Shell plans new headquarters in the New Orleans River District
Shell plans new headquarters in New Orleans River District
Shell plans new headquarters in the New Orleans River District
Shell plans new headquarters in New Orleans River District