Saltwater from Gulf could overtop emergency sill, threaten drinking water upriver

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Time is running out for state and federal officials before saltwater could overtop an emergency sill in the Mississippi River and threaten drinking water supplies in St. Bernard, or even as far as Orleans, and Jefferson parishes.

Governor John Bel Edwards spoke on the crisis on Sept. 14, saying the Army Corps of Engineers is looking at potential temporary solutions like raising the height of the sill that’s already in place. The $8.9 million underwater dam in Lower Plaquemines Parish is built so its top is 55 feet below the surface, leaving just enough room for ocean-bound ships to navigate across.

Edwards says drought conditions in the northern Mississippi River Valley region have led to decreased water levels in southeast Louisiana, allowing saltwater from the Gulf to encroach against the naturally flowing freshwater.

“It doesn’t matter the rain here. It matters up in the Mississippi Valley. How much rain there determines how far the saltwater is going to come,” Gov. Edwards said.

The issue has been impacting residents in Lower Plaquemines Parish for months now. Low water levels have allowed the saltwater to contaminate drinking water, and low water pressures have led to burst pipes and boil water advisories.

St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis is warning residents to conserve drinking water in anticipation of the saltwater wedge moving farther upriver. He says the saltwater intrusion could begin impacting his parish as soon as Oct. 8.

McInnis says parish officials are in talks with the City of New Orleans about possibly tying into the neighboring lines.

Officials stopped short of saying whether they believe the saltwater could flow any farther north than St. Bernard or Algiers.

In July, Gov. Edwards declared a state of emergency in response to the situation.

