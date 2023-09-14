Shell plans new headquarters in New Orleans River District

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Right now, a patch of land next to the Morial Convention Center is just fenced-off grass lots. But city developers, leaders and investors want to transform this barren 40 acres into a new neighborhood.

Mock-ups show the upcoming “River District,” the city’s soon-to-be newest neighborhood offering more than a thousand living spaces, retail and dining areas, office spaces, a Top Golf complex and even a Music and Heritage Museum.

“I am especially excited with the River District’s commitment to promoting economic development, affordable housing, public transit and creating new amenities,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

The goal is to have a new space in the city that promotes a modern way of living on par with other cities across the United States like Boston and Seattle.

And developers say New Orleans will reap the benefits.

“This mix-use development is projected to bring in $43 million in annual tax revenue, $1 billion in annual economic activities, 9,000 construction jobs, 6,000 permanent jobs,” Tara Hernandez, Founder and President of JCH Properties, said.

Developers hope the area will be a lot more than a place to get a little slice of New Orleans but also a new business hub. Energy giant Shell is already investing in the project by moving its New Orleans headquarters from Poydras St. to a new high-rise in the River District.

“We are always looking for opportunities to grow our energy needs of our populations,” Shell Senior VP for the Gulf of Mexico Colette Hirstius said.

Shell says the new building will be the first Class-A high-rise constructed in New Orleans since the 1980s. It will feature state-of-the-art technology, environmentally friendly amenities and enough space for Shell’s 800 New Orleans-based employees.

“They’ve been here for a hundred years. They’ve been here in a robust way and I think today signals we are well on the way to have them for another hundred years,” Governor John Bel Edwards said.

