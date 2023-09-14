BBB Accredited Business
Warren Easton moves up in Big 8 rankings after blowout victory over Catholic

FOX 8 Football Friday airs at 10:35 p.m. on FOX 8.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Warren Easton Eagles are undefeated, and those wins came over some Class 5A heavyweights. Easton won on the road in Week 1 at Ruston, and last week they beat Catholic, 49-26.

For those resume builders, the Eagles made jump in the Big 8 FOX 8 rankings.

1. John Curtis

The Patriots were off last week thanks to a scheduling snafu with Zachary. They welcome Santaluces out of Florida on Friday night.

2. Edna Karr

The Cougars will faceoff with rival Warren Easton at Tad Gormley. Buckle up, it’s going to epic.

3. Destrehan

The feet of Shane Lee delivered a big win over John Ehret. His 257 yards and two touchdowns made him player of the game. East Ascension will have a tough time this week stopping the senior.

4. Easton

No postseason, no problem. The Easton Eagles are turning heads with their “road warrior” mentality.

5. St. Augustine

The Purple Knights put up almost 100 points combined against McDonogh 35 and Landry. This week, it’ll get much tougher on the road at Zachary.

6. Brother Martin

The Crusaders grinded out a dub over St. Paul’s thanks to a dominant run game. This week, a tough road test at St. Thomas More.

7. St. Charles Catholic

Any place, anytime, that could be the mantra of the Comets. SCC went on the road and pulled out big victories over Shaw and Lutcher. No let up this week, with Teurlings Catholic visiting.

8. Mandeville

The Skippers smoked their first two opponents of the season by a combined score of 69-12. With running back Nate Sheppard in the fold, expect more big wins in the future for Mandeville.

