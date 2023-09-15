A big dip in humidity is on its way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ll finally shake the “muggies” in the next few days and it looks to stick around for a while.

Saturday will still feel a little muggy with a small chance for a stray storm or two. Highs will return to the lower 90s.

A frontal boundary moves in from the north by Sunday which will sweep out the humidity and make for a great feel by Sunday. While the highs will still be hot and in the lower 90s, you won’t feel muggy and spending time outdoors may actually feel comfortable to you.

The low humidity sticks around for much of the next week. It’ll try to move back in by Thursday of next week. That’s when we’ll pick back up with our small storm chances.

