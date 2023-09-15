BBB Accredited Business
Less humid air moves in this weekend

The humidity front will bring dew points down but temps remain in the 90s
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another humidity front is on the way for the weekend as we keep getting breaks in the humidity but are still waiting for that first real front of fall.

For today, it’s a carbon copy of the past few days. Spotty storms will pop during daytime heating as rain chances will be around 30% through the afternoon. It’s going to be hot in the sun as highs climb to around 90.

This weekend rain chances will dwindle as we get set for the arrival of that front late Saturday going into Sunday. I keep a 20% stray storm chance in the forecast to start the weekend but have removed the rain from Sunday right on through most of next week. Even though highs will remain in the 90s, the less humid air will make for a much nicer feel. The mornings on the North Shore will dip into the 60s with low 70s expected south of the lake. Make sure to enjoy the early mornings and evenings with that less humid air starting Sunday!

All is quiet in the tropics for the Gulf and Caribbean over the next week. Out in the Atlantic we continue to track Lee, Margot and what will likely become Nigel. All of those areas will have no impact on our area.

Afternoon weather update for Thursday, Sept. 14