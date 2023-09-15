BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man is charged with threatening UAW President Shawn Fain on the eve of its strike against automakers

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain stands with UAW members striking at Ford's Michigan...
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain stands with UAW members striking at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., early Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A mid-Michigan man has been charged with sending threatening text messages to United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain on the eve of the union’s strike against Detroit’s three automakers, a prosecutor said Friday.

Zachary David White, 31, of Davison Township, near Flint, is charged with false report or threat of terrorism and false report or threat of bomb/harmful device, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

A report from Genesee County Sheriff’s Office investigators said White sent a series of threatening text messages to Fain’s cellphone at approximately 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, Leyton said.

No other details about the threats were released.

“I am not going to second guess Mr. White’s intentions nor am I going to view his messages as idle threats,” Leyton said. “Such tactics, no matter the reason, are uncalled for, inappropriate, dangerous and against the law.”

It wasn’t clear whether White had an attorney who might comment on the allegations against him. It also wasn’t clear whether the threats are connected to the strike that began Thursday night.

An email message seeking comment on the threats was sent to the UAW.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has reportedly hired criminal defense attorney Eddie Castaing as a...
Zurik: Cantrell, Vappie hire criminal defense attorneys

Latest News

Special counsel Jack Smith speaks about an indictment of former President Donald Trump,...
Prosecutors in DC election case seek order barring Trump’s ‘inflammatory,’ ‘intimidating’ comments
Davis & Tripp Marina and Boat Yard crews pull a sailboat named Hurricane from the waters of...
Hurricane Lee targets New England and eastern Canada with wind, roiling seas and rain
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks at the Arcosa Wind Towers, Wednesday, Aug. 9,...
New Mexico governor amends order suspending right to carry firearms to focus on parks, playgrounds