BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Heat and humidity back off for the end of the weekend

Rain chances go way down
Dew points drop behind a front moving in over the weekend.
Dew points drop behind a front moving in over the weekend.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An old frontal boundary helped keep some clouds and a few spotty showers in the forecast on this Friday. Temperatures remain on the high side during the day in the low 90s. It will still be muggy for Friday night football with temps in the 80s and overnight lows in the middle 70s. Look for another hot day on Saturday with plenty of sunshine and very little rain fall. Winds should turn northerly and allow for drier air and lower dew points into the end of the weekend with some areas north of the lake dropping into the 60s for lows.

Lee continues to push north and is expected to bring rough surf, gusty winds and rains to the New England coast.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has reportedly hired criminal defense attorney Eddie Castaing as a...
Zurik: Cantrell, Vappie hire criminal defense attorneys

Latest News

Morning forecast for Fri., Sept. 15
NOLA Weekend Forecast
Less humid air moves in this weekend
Evening weather update for Thursday, Sept. 14
Evening weather update for Thursday, Sept. 14
Satellite data of Invest 97-L.
Our next named storm is on the cusp of forming