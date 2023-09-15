Nicondra: Heat and humidity back off for the end of the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An old frontal boundary helped keep some clouds and a few spotty showers in the forecast on this Friday. Temperatures remain on the high side during the day in the low 90s. It will still be muggy for Friday night football with temps in the 80s and overnight lows in the middle 70s. Look for another hot day on Saturday with plenty of sunshine and very little rain fall. Winds should turn northerly and allow for drier air and lower dew points into the end of the weekend with some areas north of the lake dropping into the 60s for lows.

Lee continues to push north and is expected to bring rough surf, gusty winds and rains to the New England coast.

