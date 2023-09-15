BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

NOPD SWAT Teams responds to standoff in Pines Village, police say

Officers said Yvonne Barry, 65, of Charleston was killed in a single-vehicle crash.
Officers said Yvonne Barry, 65, of Charleston was killed in a single-vehicle crash.(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD SWAT team responded to an ongoing situation in the 4700 block of Francis Drive Thursday evening, police say.

Early reports indicate that a male suspect is barricaded inside a residence and refusing to come out.

No additional details about the suspect or what led to the standoff have been made available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Houses in the New Orleans area.
Judge hears testimony in suit against FEMA over flood insurance costs
Kenner Police capture a Jefferson Parish inmate at Ochsner's Medical Center
Escaped Jefferson Parish inmate captured near Ochsner Medical Center
Entergy New Orleans announces new financial assistance for customers
Entergy New Orleans announces new financial assistance for customers
There are currently 62 people awaiting the death penalty in Louisiana, where there have been...
Appeals court stays order to shut down Angola youth unit