NOPD SWAT Teams responds to standoff in Pines Village, police say
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD SWAT team responded to an ongoing situation in the 4700 block of Francis Drive Thursday evening, police say.
Early reports indicate that a male suspect is barricaded inside a residence and refusing to come out.
No additional details about the suspect or what led to the standoff have been made available.
