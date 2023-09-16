BBB Accredited Business
BankPlus branch on Veterans Boulevard damaged in predawn fire

The BankPlus branch at 3929 Veterans Blvd. will be closed indefinitely after sustaining...
The BankPlus branch at 3929 Veterans Blvd. will be closed indefinitely after sustaining structural damage in a predawn fire Saturday (Sept. 16).(MGN)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A predawn fire damaged the Veterans Boulevard branch of BankPlus, but the financial institution said Saturday (Sept. 16) that its vault and safety deposit boxes were not damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but bank officials said the branch located at 3929 Veterans Blvd. would “be closed until the damage from the fire is repaired.” No estimate for how long the repairs will take was offered.

The bank’s safety deposit boxes were being transferred Saturday to BankPlus’ other Metairie branch, at 458 Metairie Rd. They will be available to customers there during normal business hours, the bank said. Meanwhile, customer deposits can still be accessed at any other BankPlus branch.

