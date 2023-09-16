Big drop in humidity coming this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our latest “front” is set to the cross the area later today leading to a big drop in humidity but not so much a big drop in temperatures.

The start of your weekend will feel much like the past few days. It’ll be hot at times with a small chance for a stray storm. This front will be in the process of passing through the area today so far northern spots will feel the lower humidity first followed by the rest of the area later this evening. Highs into the afternoon will be around 92.

Sunday is looking like a winner in weather as humidity values will plunge into a much more comfortable category. This will yield a nice feel in the morning and evening but it will remain hot in the sun during the afternoon. Behind the front we stick to the 90s for highs but at night, lows will dip into the 60s on the North Shore with low 70s south of the lake. We hold on to the low humidity forecast through the middle part of next week.

By late in the new work week, an east breeze will pick up leading to more moisture and some small rain chances. We’ll have to watch and see how strong the winds get as rising tides could be a possibility with a persistent east wind. That wind blowing in from the Gulf likely keeps highs down in the 80s by next Thursday and Friday.

Lee is now a post-tropical storm moving into Canada. Another storm behind it is poised to become Nigel and turn into a major storm. It’s heading out to sea though. The continued good news this hurricane season keeps coming as the Gulf and Caribbean will be quiet for the next 7 days.

