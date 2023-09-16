BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU handles business in SEC opener with win over Miss. State

LSU vs. Miss. State
LSU vs. Miss. State(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, MS. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers managed to score a victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville, Mississippi on Saturday, September 16.

The Tigers came out on top with a final score of 41-14.

LSU’s next matchup is against Arkansas on Saturday, September 23, in Death Valley. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
Federal investigation into Mayor Cantrell, Vappie looms amid quarrels with City Council
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has reportedly hired criminal defense attorney Eddie Castaing as a...
Zurik: Cantrell, Vappie hire criminal defense attorneys
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

LSU Tigers
LSU remains in same spot in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Duke's Jordan Waters (7) and Riley Leonard (13) celebrate after scoring a touchdown late in the...
Colorado, Duke surge into the AP Top 25 after huge upsets; Florida State climbs into top five
Former LSU and Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley may have moved on from SEC play, but he was a...
Former LSU quarterback T.J. Finley shines in Texas State debut
The reigning Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team...
No. 15 Southeastern Drops Season Opener at Mississippi State
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates his touchdown with LSU wide receiver Jaray...
It’s college football season in Louisiana once again