LSU handles business in SEC opener with win over Miss. State

STARKVILLE, MS. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers managed to score a victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville, Mississippi on Saturday, September 16.

The Tigers came out on top with a final score of 41-14.

Tigers Lead After 1 in Starkville pic.twitter.com/7hSkvf0Nh3 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 16, 2023

Tigers are up 17-0 in the 2nd quarter pic.twitter.com/7FuqptueAv — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 16, 2023

Tigers lead and get the ball to start the 2nd half in Starkville pic.twitter.com/VZXk9pfb1G — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 16, 2023

Leaving Starkville with the W. Tigers are 1-0 in the SEC. pic.twitter.com/1zPYZ7FbIK — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 16, 2023

LSU’s next matchup is against Arkansas on Saturday, September 23, in Death Valley. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

