Real estate experts call move of 2 big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Commercial real estate experts said two major companies in New Orleans moving out of the tallest building in the state would be a devastating blow to the CBD.

Many New Orleans businesses in the area depend on employees of other companies for a business lunch rush and shopping.

Empire State Delicatessen is concerned.

“It’s just hard to see the buildings be so empty and all the large corporations and businesses pulling out. It’s not helping everyone that’s staying,” said Paul Tufaro, owner of Empire State Delicatessen.

Harvey Gulf and now Shell plan to pull out of their building, the Hancock Whitney Center.

RELATED STORY: Shell plans new headquarters in New Orleans River District

“I’ve been here 19 years now, and I’ve you know I’ve relied on this building, across the way, you know PANAM, just the surrounding hotels and everything to be able to pull my customer base from,” Tufaro said.

Paul Tufaro said his saving grace is delivery through third-party apps.

“Things have been on the steady decline since the pandemic starting since everything’s been moving to remote. It’s been one of those situations where we’re seeing a lot more businesses go than arrive, so it is causing a strain on small businesses down this way,” Tufaro said.

With two large businesses pulling out of the high rise, experts said that’s a 40% vacancy at the Hancock Whitney Center. Real estate analysts told Fox 8 a lot of small businesses will likely have to come in and at that’s a lot of floors to fill.

“It’s going to take a long time to absorb that, that big of a footprint,” said Arthur Sterbcow, real estate analyst in Louisiana.

Real Estate Analyst Arthur Sterbcow said he doesn’t foresee any large businesses of the same size move into the region.

“Anything’s possible. But we have not been really attractive. Unfortunately, our tax laws are not as competitive,” Sterbcow said.

Sterbcow said it’ll impact property value for surrounding landlords.

He expects some retail rates and rental rates in the region to stabilize or come down a little bit.

“They’re probably going to appeal to the assessor and try to get their value of their buildings reduced, because buildings certainly are not worth what they weren’t with a 40% vacancy,” Sterbcow said.

He said there are many reasons people are moving out of downtown.

They need more or less space, a different floorplan, cost plays a big roll and so does crime.

“They know how to dot their i’s and cross the T’s and they’re jobs to make sure that they run lean in me,” Sterbcow said.

Sterbcow told Fox 8 no matter where companies go, they’re faced with already high and rising commercial insurance rates.

“Just scratching their heads that they’re absolutely having a real tough time getting renewals on their, on their office, and retail spaces,” Sterbcow said.

Sterbcow said there’s a bright side to Shell relocating to the River District development to open in late 2024 or early 2025.

“It’s been kind of derelict over there, just kind of empty, empty land. Now what’s going to come into commerce,” Sterbcow said.

Harvey Gulf previously told Fox 8 it had plans to demolish the former Texas Motel on Airline Drive and move there.

The owner has since told nola.com that Harvey Gulf is moving in mid-2024 to the Galleria in Metairie and plans to redevelop the Airline Drive property, possibly building an indoor pickleball facility there.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.