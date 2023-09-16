BBB Accredited Business
St. Bernard sheriff seeks mystery woman after man found dead Saturday in Chalmette

Authorities are trying to identify and find this woman in connection with the discovery of a...
Authorities are trying to identify and find this woman in connection with the discovery of a dead man Saturday (Sept. 16) in a Chalmette home's back yard.(St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman after a man was found dead in the back yard of a Chalmette home early Saturday (Sept. 16).

The agency has not classified the death as a homicide, named the victim nor called the woman a crime suspect. A press release from Sheriff James Pohlmann’s office said only that the woman “may have information regarding an incident involving an adult male who was found deceased in Chalmette this morning.”

The dead man was found shortly before 8 a.m. in the back yard of a home in the 3000 block of Lloyds Avenue, the agency said.

Anyone knowing the name and whereabouts of the woman is asked to contact the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or (504) 271-8477, or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

