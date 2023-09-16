Sunday will feel noticeably different as dry air becomes the star of the show

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The muggy feel will be swept out of here starting this evening as a front drops in from the north ushering in drier air.

The stray storms we saw on Saturday were our last chance for any rain for a while. The dry air moving in will keep our rain chances near zero through at least midweek. Sunday through Tuesday will still be hot as highs return to the lower 90s. But the feel of the air will be much more pleasant with the lower humidity.

With the dry air comes cooler overnight lows. Look for morning temperatures on the north shore to fall to the lower to mid 60s. Many in the south will enjoy a lower to mid 70s range.

By Thursday, our eastern flow will bring slightly cooler daytime highs in the upper 80s. Combined with an upper-level disturbance, we could see our small chances for rain back then as well.

The tropics remain active but are of no concern to the Gulf or the Carribean. Lee is now a post-tropical cyclone and is bringing rough surf, strong winds and heavy rain to the Canadian maritime. Tropical Depression #15 is in the central Atlantic and will become Tropical Storm Nigel very soon. It also poses no threat to land.

