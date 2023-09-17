BBB Accredited Business
Curtis and Karr hold the top two spots in Big 8 rankings

Edna Karr beats Warren Easton, 48-14 (Source: Garland Gillen)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We thought the Edna Karr-Warren Easton matchup would be epic. Well, it turned out to be a blowout. For the 12th time in a row, the Cougars beat the Eagles. This time the final result, 48-14.

1. John Curtis

The Patriots smashed Santaluces out of Florida, 55-21. Marlon Prout registered three touchdowns for Curtis in a dominating victory. Next up, they hosts Jesuit at “The Shrine in Airline.”

2. Karr

John Johnson accounted for seven touchdowns (six TD passes, rushing TD) in a big win over Easton. Cougars will be tested again on Saturday, as they matchup with St. Augustine in their Catholic opener.

3. Destrehan

Shane Lee (two rushing TD’s) and the Wildcats continue their undefeated season with dub over East Ascension, 21-7. They hit the road this week to face rival, Hahnville.

4. St. Augustine

The Purple Knights lost on the road to Class 5A heavyweight, Zachary. They might’ve suffered their first loss of the season, but they’re still one of the best teams in the New Orleans-area.

5. Easton

My goodness that game was ugly at Tad Gormley. Eagles need to move on quickly from Karr, and refocus for the week ahead against Booker T. Washington.

6. Brother Martin

The Crusaders are a strong team, but they ran into a better team this past Friday night, St. Thomas More. Mark Bonis is testing his team against the best in the state before Catholic League play starts next week.

7. St. Charles Catholic

The Comets continue their unbeaten run to start the season, running all over Teurlings Catholic, 48-20. Brady St. Pierre and Jeremiah Wills both rushed for two touchdowns. SCC hosts De La Salle on Friday.

8. E.D. White

The Cardinals have won their three contest by a combined total of 145-48. Woodlawn could find out this week it’s a tall task grabbing a win in Thibodaux.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

