BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Dry air moves in to wrap up the weekend

Dry air comes in
Dry air comes in(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Conditions will be dry and hot for the first part of the week.

A cold front moves through bringing drier air with it. Rain chances will be near zero through the start of the week with a nice light breeze from the north for Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s across the area with sunshine.

This nicer air sticks around through midweek with a slow climb in humidity. Overnight lows for the North Shore will be in the 60s through Wednesday with a good feel in the mornings. The South Shore will see low 70s in the area.

A chance for some showers returns Thursday and Friday as a low-pressure system with tropical moisture lingers over parts of the southeastern US.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
Federal investigation into Mayor Cantrell, Vappie looms amid quarrels with City Council
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has reportedly hired criminal defense attorney Eddie Castaing as a...
Zurik: Cantrell, Vappie hire criminal defense attorneys
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Tropical Storm Nigel .
Tropical Storm Nigel officially forms in the Atlantic
Evening weather update for Saturday, Sept. 16
"Feel good" air sticks around for several days.
Sunday will feel noticeably different as dry air becomes the star of the show
Morning weather update for Saturday, Sept. 16