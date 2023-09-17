Dry air moves in to wrap up the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Conditions will be dry and hot for the first part of the week.

A cold front moves through bringing drier air with it. Rain chances will be near zero through the start of the week with a nice light breeze from the north for Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s across the area with sunshine.

This nicer air sticks around through midweek with a slow climb in humidity. Overnight lows for the North Shore will be in the 60s through Wednesday with a good feel in the mornings. The South Shore will see low 70s in the area.

A chance for some showers returns Thursday and Friday as a low-pressure system with tropical moisture lingers over parts of the southeastern US.

