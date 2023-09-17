Fatal shooting under investigation Sunday in Algiers, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male victim was found shot to death Sunday afternoon (Sept. 17) near the Forest Park apartments in Algiers, New Orleans police said.

The homicide was reported a few minutes after noon in the 3700 block of Garden Oaks Drive.

The NOPD provided no details about the victim’s identity or age.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

