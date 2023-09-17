BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Kai Horton accounts for 3 TDs as Tulane cruises past Southern Miss 21-3

Tulane quarterback Kai Horton (12) scores a touchdown against Southern Mississippi during an...
Tulane quarterback Kai Horton (12) scores a touchdown against Southern Mississippi during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Hattiesburg, Miss. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Kai Horton accounted for all three of Tulane’s touchdowns in a 21-3 victory over Southern Mississippi on Saturday.

Horton bullied into the end zone from the 1 to cap Tulane’s seven-play, 75-yard drive on its opening series.

Tulane (2-1) started the second half by scoring on back-to-back drives, with Horton throwing a 35-yard touchdown pass to Jha’Quan Jackson and a 3-yard TD toss to Chris Brazzell II. Horton was 12-of-19 passing for 186 yards. Lawrence Keys III added 78 yards rushing on just four carries.

Southern Miss (1-2) went three-and-out on two of its five series in the second half. On its final series, an 11-play drive stalled at the Tulane 45 with a Keith Cooper Jr. sack on fourth-and-17. Southern Miss was held to 36 yards rushing and 213 yards of offense.

Andrew Stein kicked a 28-yard field goal for the Golden Eagles with 5:45 remaining in the third quarter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
Federal investigation into Mayor Cantrell, Vappie looms amid quarrels with City Council
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has reportedly hired criminal defense attorney Eddie Castaing as a...
Zurik: Cantrell, Vappie hire criminal defense attorneys
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

LSU vs. Miss. State
LSU handles business in SEC opener with win over Miss. State
LSU running back Logan Diggs rushed for 115 yards against Grambling.
Logan Diggs making a case for LSU’s top running back
According to IRS filings, Tulane head coach Willie Fritz's 2022 contract was $2.79 million. (AP...
IRS filings reveal contract numbers for Tulane coach Willie Fritz and AD Troy Dannen
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU releases 2024 baseball schedule; will face Florida, Vanderbilt at home