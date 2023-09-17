Low humidity sticks around for several days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The air feels much more pleasant after last night’s front swept the humidity right out of the air.

We’ll continue with the dry feel for several days but the daytime highs will still remain hot at around 90 degrees. That’s only slightly above average. The low humidity also is aiding in near zero rain chances. Full sun and dry conditions stick around until at least midweek.

An upper-level disturbance will bring a very small chance for showers by Thursday. With a 20-30% chance, it’s our best shot at any rain for a while. The second half of the week also brings us a chance at slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 80s.

The Tropics

Tropical Storm Nigel is churning in the Atlantic and is expected to become our 5th hurricane and possibly our 4th major hurricane. It is expected to ride around the rim of a high-pressure ridge which will keep it out to sea.

Post Tropical Cyclone Lee is still moving through the Canadian maritime moving NE at 22 mph with sustained winds of 45 mph. It will move back out in the north Atlantic later tonight.

Post Tropical Cyclone Margot is staying out in the Atlantic and stays a non-issue.

We’re also monitoring a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has a medium chance of development within the next week. Long-range guidance suggests this could be our next name storm. The next name on the list is Ophelia.

