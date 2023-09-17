LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday, September 17.

The Tigers are ranked No. 12 after claiming a 41 to 14 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, September 16.

Below is the complete list of rankings from Sunday, September 17:

Georgia Michigan Texas Florida State USC Ohio State Penn State Washington Notre Dame Oregon Utah LSU Alabama Oregon State Ole Miss Oklahoma North Carolina Duke Colorado Miami Washington State UCLA Tennessee Iowa Florida

LSU is set to face off against Arkansas in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, September 23. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

