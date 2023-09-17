Man, 2-year-old boy shot Saturday night while driving in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 19-year-old man and 2-year-old boy were wounded Saturday night (Sept. 16) when someone in another vehicle fired several gunshots at their vehicle as they drove in Algiers, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said the victims were shot around 9:35 p.m. while traveling eastbound on General De Gaulle Drive at Texas Drive.

Police said people in “an unknown vehicle fired several shots into the vehicle,” striking the male driver in the leg and the 2-year-old boy in both a foot and a hand. The wounded driver drove them both for hospital treatment on his own. The NOPD did not update either shooting victim’s condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the NOPD or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

