Man accused of killing girlfriend in Seabrook to enter plea Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The man charged with the fatal shooting of his girlfriend on the I-10 service road in Seabrook is scheduled to enter his plea Monday (Sept. 18) in Criminal District Court.

Henry Talley Jr. faces multiple charges in connection with the May 11 incident that took the life of Asia Davis. Earlier this month, he was indicted by an Orleans Parish grand jury with first-degree murder, obstruction of justice, stalking, and two counts of firearm possession by a felon.

Asia Davis was found shot to death on the I-10 Service Road at Mayo Boulevard on May 11. Police arrested her boyfriend, Henry Talley Jr., for second-degree murder. (GoFundMe)

Controversy has surrounded the case as New Orleans council members have revealed that Davis attempted to report Talley for alleged abuse before the shooting.

It took the New Orleans Police Department 12 hours to respond to her calls, raising concerns about the efficiency and effectiveness of local law enforcement.

Talley is being held without bond at the Orleans Justice Center.

