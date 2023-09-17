Man fatally shot Sunday outside Algiers apartment complex, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 32-year-old man was found shot to death Sunday afternoon (Sept. 17) in a vehicle parked outside the Forest Park apartments in Algiers, New Orleans police said.

The homicide was reported a few minutes after noon in the 3700 block of Garden Oaks Drive. The NOPD said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, but his identity was not disclosed.

NOPD homicide detective Jamaane Roy is leading the investigation. Police ask anyone with information on the fatal shooting to contact Roy at (504) 658-5300 or call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

