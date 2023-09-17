BBB Accredited Business
Shooting in New Orleans apartment parking lot leaves one dead, police say

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 32-year-old man was fatally shot in the parking area of an apartment complex at 3700 Garden Oaks Drive, according to NOPD.

Police say they received a call about a male shot around 12:03 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim inside a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency response units arrived on scene and the man was pronounced dead.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

