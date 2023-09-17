Shooting in New Orleans apartment parking lot leaves one dead, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 32-year-old man was fatally shot in the parking area of an apartment complex at 3700 Garden Oaks Drive, according to NOPD.
Police say they received a call about a male shot around 12:03 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim inside a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Emergency response units arrived on scene and the man was pronounced dead.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers.
