Three-alarm fire destroys abandoned apartment building in Algiers

New Orleans firefighters worked early Saturday (Sept. 17) to extinguish a three-alarm fire that...
New Orleans firefighters worked early Saturday (Sept. 17) to extinguish a three-alarm fire that destroyed a vacant apartment complex at Murl Street and Vespasian Boulevard in Algiers.(New Orleans Fire Department)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A three-alarm fire destroyed an abandoned apartment complex in Algiers early Saturday (Sept. 17), the New Orleans Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to the scene at Vespasian Boulevard and Murl Street at 1 a.m., and arrived seven minutes later to find several apartment sections fully involved in flames and heavy black smoke.

A second alarm was sounded at 1:24 a.m., and a third alarm was struck at 1:38 a.m., for additional resources to contain the fire. It ultimately took 68 firefighters manning 19 NOFD units to bring the fire under control at 3:13 a.m.

The NOFD reported no injuries and said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

