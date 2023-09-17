Tropical Storm Nigel officially forms in the Atlantic

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Nigel has officially formed becoming the 10th named storm to form in the Atlantic basin since August 20th.

Nigel is located just over a thousand miles north-northeast of Puerto Rico and is moving to the northwest at 16 mph. It has maximum sustained wind speeds of 40 mph according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory.

Environmental conditions are conducive for intensification to a hurricane by early Monday morning.

A mid-level ridge to the east of Nigel is expected to turn the storm northward in the coming days. That same ridge will aid in a more northeastern movement away from and land by the middle of next week.

Nigel will more than likely stay out to sea. (WVUE Fox 8)

