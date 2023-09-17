‘World Cleanup Day’ sees New Orleans community uniting for a cleaner future

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the globe observes “World Cleanup Day,” local communities across the city took the initiative to make a difference.

Notably, a significant cleanup drive was organized in the Lower 9th Ward, demonstrating the collective effort needed to maintain the city’s cleanliness. From clearing storm drains to picking up commonplace litter, such events aim to enhance the environment and nurture a sense of community among participants.

Gregory Swafford, the leader of the group “Culture of Cleanliness,” emphasized the significance of such efforts.

“Trash blows in people’s yards; that’s regular. It’s going to happen until the end of time. What we are working towards doing and the message we want to put out today is that this is a regular, routine activity that we can come together as a community and implement or that we can do as individuals,” said Swafford.

For volunteers like Sage Michael Pellet, cleaning is not just a one-day activity but a daily habit.

Pellet shared, “We want to shift the mindset. We want to shift the culture of New Orleans. We have a lot of culture that’s sustainable.”

The morning saw dozens of enthusiastic volunteers along St. Claude Avenue, working tirelessly to enhance the neighborhood’s beauty. Their dedication reflected their love for the city and the essence of New Orleans’ vibrant community spirit.

Swafford reminisced about the city he grew up in and expressed his hope for its future.

“Building strong community fabric. Seeing people pull up today and giving hugs and handshakes and drink coffee and talk and laugh. That’s what it’s all about, that’s the New Orleans that I grew up in, that’s the New Orleans I want to keep living in.”

To join the “Culture of Cleanliness” movement or to know more about their activities, follow them on Instagram at Culture of Cleanliness and visit their official website at www.cultureofcleanliness.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.