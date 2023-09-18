2 Tigers earn SEC Player of the Week honors after win over Miss. State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two players on the LSU football team have earned SEC Player of the Week honors after the Tigers defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 41-14 in Starkville, Miss. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Malik Nabers were both named as Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

Daniels completed 30 of 34 passes for an LSU career-best of 361 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also set an LSU school record for completion percentage at 88.2 percent after he connected on his first 13 passes, two of which went for touchdowns.

Wide receiver Malik Nabers caught 13 passes for 239 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win over Miss. State, which was a career-high.

In addition, Nabers tied LSU’s record for most receptions in a half during the first half against Miss. State. His 188 first-half receiving highs rank as the fourth-most in school history.

Coach Brian Kelly and his Tigers will take on Arkansas next Saturday, Sept. 23, in Death Valley.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

