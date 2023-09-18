BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

2 Tigers earn SEC Player of the Week honors after win over Miss. State

LSU Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
LSU Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs(John Eads)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two players on the LSU football team have earned SEC Player of the Week honors after the Tigers defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 41-14 in Starkville, Miss. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Malik Nabers were both named as Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

Daniels completed 30 of 34 passes for an LSU career-best of 361 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also set an LSU school record for completion percentage at 88.2 percent after he connected on his first 13 passes, two of which went for touchdowns.

Wide receiver Malik Nabers caught 13 passes for 239 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win over Miss. State, which was a career-high.

In addition, Nabers tied LSU’s record for most receptions in a half during the first half against Miss. State. His 188 first-half receiving highs rank as the fourth-most in school history.

RELATED STORY
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll
LSU handles business in SEC opener with win over Miss. State
Brian Kelly recaps win against Miss. State, previews Arkansas game

CLICK HERE for more information.

Coach Brian Kelly and his Tigers will take on Arkansas next Saturday, Sept. 23, in Death Valley.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Real estate experts call move of two big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Real estate experts call move of 2 big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
Federal investigation into Mayor Cantrell, Vappie looms amid quarrels with City Council
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has reportedly hired criminal defense attorney Eddie Castaing as a...
Zurik: Cantrell, Vappie hire criminal defense attorneys
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms

Latest News

LSU Tigers
LSU remains in same spot in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Duke's Jordan Waters (7) and Riley Leonard (13) celebrate after scoring a touchdown late in the...
Colorado, Duke surge into the AP Top 25 after huge upsets; Florida State climbs into top five
Former LSU and Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley may have moved on from SEC play, but he was a...
Former LSU quarterback T.J. Finley shines in Texas State debut
The reigning Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team...
No. 15 Southeastern Drops Season Opener at Mississippi State
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates his touchdown with LSU wide receiver Jaray...
It’s college football season in Louisiana once again