Brian Kelly recaps win against Miss. State, previews Arkansas game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped the Tigers’ win against Mississippi State and previewed the Arkansas game during a news conference on Monday, September 18.

The LSU Tigers came away with a 41-14 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, September 16. As a result of the win, the Tigers moved up to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

RELATED: LSU handles business in SEC opener with win over Miss. State

The Tigers are set to take on Arkansas on Saturday, September 23, in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.