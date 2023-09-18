BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Brian Kelly recaps win against Miss. State, previews Arkansas game

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped the Tigers’ win against Mississippi State and previewed the Arkansas game during a news conference.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped the Tigers’ win against Mississippi State and previewed the Arkansas game during a news conference on Monday, September 18.

The LSU Tigers came away with a 41-14 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, September 16. As a result of the win, the Tigers moved up to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

RELATED: LSU handles business in SEC opener with win over Miss. State

The Tigers are set to take on Arkansas on Saturday, September 23, in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Real estate experts call move of two big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Real estate experts call move of 2 big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
Federal investigation into Mayor Cantrell, Vappie looms amid quarrels with City Council
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has reportedly hired criminal defense attorney Eddie Castaing as a...
Zurik: Cantrell, Vappie hire criminal defense attorneys
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms

Latest News

Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks to reporters before qualifying Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, for...
Landry keeps big fundraising edge, not counting money PACs, trial lawyers spend
Melvin Phillip Emde was seen falling overboard while kayaking on the Mississippi River just...
Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says
Fox 8 Legal Joe Raspanti Previews Cardell Hayes Appeal
Accused killer of former Saints star Will Smith expected to plead guilty to manslaughter
Jeff Duncan previews Saints vs Panthers matchup
Family members identified the victims as 38-year-old Quintella Chopin and her two children...
House fire kills 2 children, mother in St. John Parish