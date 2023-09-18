BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Low humidity and dry skies for now with pleasant nights and hot days; humidity return late week

By Bruce Katz
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A beautiful start to the work week with comfortable humidity through Wednesday. . A deep trough pushed drier air into the region bringing a much nicer feel to the air even as temperatures stay on the hot side.

Expect highs in the low 90s once again, but with dew points in the lower 60s it will be less humid through the afternoon and into the evening. Expect drier conditions to stick around for a couple of days with another cool morning for Tuesday. Moisture will begin to rebound late in the week. Rain chances remain low through next weekend. In the tropics, the Gulf has no storm concerns over the next 7 days.

