Bruce: Low humidity and dry skies for now with pleasant nights and hot days; humidity return late week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A beautiful start to the work week with comfortable humidity through Wednesday. . A deep trough pushed drier air into the region bringing a much nicer feel to the air even as temperatures stay on the hot side.

Bruce: More of the same, despite lower humidity and a better feel to the air, no real cold fronts in sight. Night time lows pleasant in the mid 60s north and mid 70s south, Highs stay in the 89-92° range. Higher humidity by mid/late week. pic.twitter.com/s1NWlAuybW — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 18, 2023

Expect highs in the low 90s once again, but with dew points in the lower 60s it will be less humid through the afternoon and into the evening. Expect drier conditions to stick around for a couple of days with another cool morning for Tuesday. Moisture will begin to rebound late in the week. Rain chances remain low through next weekend. In the tropics, the Gulf has no storm concerns over the next 7 days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.