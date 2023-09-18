BBB Accredited Business
Former Franklinton officer charged in Easter DUI crash expected in court

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLINTON, La. (WVUE) - The former Franklinton police officer charged in a DUI crash over Easter weekend is expected in court on Monday (Sept. 18).

Leonard Holloway is accused of crashing head-on and injuring Seth Klaare on Highway 1078 in Folsom.

Charges are possible for Holloway’s wife, a St. Tammany Sheriff’s deputy who was in the vehicle, and now a retired trooper, Brett Dupree.

