Jackpot for Powerball drawing reaches $638 million
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) - Powerball now has an estimated $638 million jackpot.
The Powerball jackpot is the 10th-largest in the history of the lottery game.
Organizers said it reached around $638 million after 25 draws with no grand prize winner.
That’s the third-largest pot of 2023, with one drawing bringing in more than $1 billion.
The next Powerball drawing is Monday night.
