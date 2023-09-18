BBB Accredited Business
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured

By WLBT Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TCHULA, Miss. (WLBT) - A mass shooting at a former nightclub in Mississippi claimed the life of a woman and left six others needing medical treatment.

According to Tchula Police Chief Kenny Hampton, the shots came from a vehicle outside of The Mix around 11 p.m. on Friday.

The Mix is a nightclub-turned-pool hall in the town of around 1,600.

Seven people were shot, including one woman who died at the scene.

Two shooting victims were taken to a hospital in Lexington, Mississippi and then airlifted from Lexington to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. One of them had been shot three times.

Of the other victims, three were treated in Lexington and one in Greenwood.

Rounds were discovered from an AK-47 and from an AR-15.

Authorities are now looking for two suspects.

A car that appeared to have been fired on from the outside and the inside was discovered by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office on Howard Bottom Road outside of Tchula.

The vehicle had been stolen from a used car dealership in Jackson and the evidence indicates the weapons used were similar to those found at the scene of the shooting.

The sheriff’s office and Tchula police are working together to investigate the incident.

