New Orleans EMS hosts its 35th EMS World Expo at the Convention Center

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Morial Convention Center is preparing to host the grand 35th EMS World Expo this week.

Thousands of EMS professionals will gather to gain insights into the latest advancements in emergency medical services.

Over the week, attendees will be introduced to cutting-edge technologies, new medical practices, and groundbreaking research that promise to reshape the future of emergency response.

One of the most anticipated segments of the event is a simulated complex coordinated terrorist attack, which will take place at the Caesar’s Superdome. This simulation aims to challenge and train the attendees, preparing them for real-world emergencies.

The Blood Center will organize a donation drive later in the week. Expo attendees will have the opportunity to contribute to the nationwide blood shortage by donating during the event.

The expo’s arrival comes at a critical time for New Orleans EMS. Reports from EMS indicate that the agency is operating at approximately 70% of its total staffing capacity, a trend that has persisted since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

