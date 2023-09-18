Nicondra: Lots of sun, but drier heat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A beautiful start to the work week with comfortable conditions lasting through the day. A deep trough pushed drier air into the region Sunday bringing a much nicer feel to the air even as temperatures stay on the hot side. Expect highs in the low 90s once again, but with dew points in the lower 60s it will be less humid through the afternoon and into the evening. Expect drier conditions to stick around for a couple of days with another cool morning for Tuesday. Moisture will begin to rebound late in the week. Rain chances remain low through next weekend.

