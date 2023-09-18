BBB Accredited Business
No injuries in house fire, Hammond responders say

Firefighters say that on Sunday they responded to a call regarding a fire in progress on East Thomas Street.
Firefighters say that on Sunday they responded to a call regarding a fire in progress on East Thomas Street.(Hammond Fire Dept.)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - There were no injuries in a house fire Sunday (Sept. 18) in Hammond, according to responders.

Firefighters say that on Sunday they responded to a call regarding a fire in progress on East Thomas Street.

Despite the severity of the fire, responders say they got it under control quickly.

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a warning Monday (Sept. 19), saying that the state is still abnormally dry, and sent a reminder that the burn ban is still in effect.

