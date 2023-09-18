No injuries in house fire, Hammond responders say

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - There were no injuries in a house fire Sunday (Sept. 18) in Hammond, according to responders.

Firefighters say that on Sunday they responded to a call regarding a fire in progress on East Thomas Street.

Despite the severity of the fire, responders say they got it under control quickly.

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a warning Monday (Sept. 19), saying that the state is still abnormally dry, and sent a reminder that the burn ban is still in effect.

All parts of Louisiana are abnormally dry, with many regions facing exceptional drought. These conditions continue to make the danger of wildfires extremely high. Please do your part to protect our state and adhere to the burn ban. #lagov #lawx pic.twitter.com/X0TY18M9mr — Gov. John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) September 18, 2023

