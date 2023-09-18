BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

A pleasant start to the week

Highs remain hot in the afternoons with 90s
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You can’t beat the feel out there this morning as a true hint of fall is in the air.

Now this latest front has knocked our humidity down tremendously but not so much the temperatures. It’s going to be a hot day ahead for your Monday as highs climb into the low 90s. The difference is with the lack of any humidity, the dry heat feels much nicer.

As the week goes on, we will slowly lose the less humid air but it won’t be drastic change. I’m thinking the return of the muggies will be a slow process and in that transition, an east breeze will start to increase. More wind makes it feel nice even with the increasing of moisture from the Gulf. The next 7 days unfortunately look very dry as rain chances only increase to 20% later this week.

Nigel is the latest hurricane out in the Atlantic with it likely becoming a major storm over the coming days. It’s heading out to sea. Another storm exiting the coast of Africa has some development chances but the thing we’re watching closer to home is off the Southeast US Coast. That’s where some tropical formation is possible by the end of this week. Early indications are that if a storm forms, it will slide into the Carolinas.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
Federal investigation into Mayor Cantrell, Vappie looms amid quarrels with City Council
Real estate experts call move of two big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Real estate experts call move of 2 big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has reportedly hired criminal defense attorney Eddie Castaing as a...
Zurik: Cantrell, Vappie hire criminal defense attorneys
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms

Latest News

The muggy meter.
Low humidity sticks around for several days
Tropical Storm Nigel
Nigel forecast to become the fourth major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season
Dry air comes in
Dry air moves in to wrap up the weekend
Morning weather update for Sunday, Sept. 17