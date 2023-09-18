A pleasant start to the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You can’t beat the feel out there this morning as a true hint of fall is in the air.

Now this latest front has knocked our humidity down tremendously but not so much the temperatures. It’s going to be a hot day ahead for your Monday as highs climb into the low 90s. The difference is with the lack of any humidity, the dry heat feels much nicer.

As the week goes on, we will slowly lose the less humid air but it won’t be drastic change. I’m thinking the return of the muggies will be a slow process and in that transition, an east breeze will start to increase. More wind makes it feel nice even with the increasing of moisture from the Gulf. The next 7 days unfortunately look very dry as rain chances only increase to 20% later this week.

Nigel is the latest hurricane out in the Atlantic with it likely becoming a major storm over the coming days. It’s heading out to sea. Another storm exiting the coast of Africa has some development chances but the thing we’re watching closer to home is off the Southeast US Coast. That’s where some tropical formation is possible by the end of this week. Early indications are that if a storm forms, it will slide into the Carolinas.

