BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Saints trying to achieve first 2-0 start since 2013

By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Black and Gold will have a lot on the line tonight when they face the Carolina Panthers.

First off, the Saints are looking to go 2-0 for the first time since 2013. That New Orleans squad finished the season, 11-5, and went to the playoffs.

The Saints would also like to exact some payback on the Panthers after being swept by them last year. New Orleans has also lost two in a row in Charlotte.

The Black and Gold are currently 3-point favorites over Carolina.

Running back Kendre Miller (hamstring) is questionable for the contest tonight.

Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m. FOX 8 Sports will have a live Black and Gold Review show at 10:35 p.m. tonight, with postgame sound and analysis.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Real estate experts call move of two big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Real estate experts call move of 2 big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
Federal investigation into Mayor Cantrell, Vappie looms amid quarrels with City Council
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has reportedly hired criminal defense attorney Eddie Castaing as a...
Zurik: Cantrell, Vappie hire criminal defense attorneys
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms

Latest News

Jeff Duncan previews Saints vs Panthers matchup
According to IRS filings, Tulane head coach Willie Fritz's 2022 contract was $2.79 million. (AP...
IRS filings reveal contract numbers for Tulane coach Willie Fritz and AD Troy Dannen
New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner moves against the Carolina Panthers during the...
Saints Payton Turner ‘turf toe’ injury update
Saints Payton Turner 'turf toe' injury update