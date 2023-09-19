Fatal crash shuts down all lanes east on I-12 near Hammond; all lanes reopened

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A fatal crash on I-12 west of Hammond Tuesday (Sept. 19) morning shut down all lanes of eastbound travel.

Just before 10 a.m., responders cleared the roadways, reopening all lanes to resume normal traffic.

Louisiana State Police says that the crash occurred near Pumpkin Center Road and that all eastbound lanes of I-12 are shut down in response to the scene.

Witnesses say multiple medical and law enforcement responding units arrived at the scene and two helicopters were spotted during the responding efforts.

The number of fatalities or injuries is currently unknown. State police say they will update with more information as it is gathered.

State police say that traffic is being diverted onto Pumpkin Center Road.

This is a developing story.

