BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Heavy smoke from ongoing marsh fires near Houma impacting road condition; authorites monitoring

State police say that due to reduced visibility of the roadway, Highway 311 between U.S. 90 and...
State police say that due to reduced visibility of the roadway, Highway 311 between U.S. 90 and Savanne Road had been closed to vehicle traffic but has since reopened as of 6:50 p.m.(Louisiana State Police)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Heavy smoke from the ongoing marsh fires in the Houma area is prompting some road closures Tuesday (Sept. 19) morning.

State police say that due to reduced visibility of the roadway, Highway 311 between U.S. 90 and Savanne Road had been closed to vehicle traffic but has since reopened as of 6:50 p.m.

Authorities say that the situation is fluid and can change with the wind’s direction. State police and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office are on the scene monitoring road conditions.

Motorists are being asked to find an alternate route if traveling between Houma and Thibodaux.

RELATED COVERAGE

Ongoing marsh fire in Houma flares up again, officials say

Bayou Sauvage Urban National Wildlife Refuge reopens to the public after fire

Lightning strike sparks Bayou Sauvage wildfire

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Stapleton is singing the lyrics for "In The Air Tonight" by Phil Collins for ESPN's...
Watch: Chris Stapleton among musicians performing ‘In The Air Tonight’ for ‘Monday Night Football’
Real estate experts call move of two big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Real estate experts call move of 2 big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
Federal investigation into Mayor Cantrell, Vappie looms amid quarrels with City Council
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has reportedly hired criminal defense attorney Eddie Castaing as a...
Zurik: Cantrell, Vappie hire criminal defense attorneys

Latest News

Mayor LaToya Cantrell is making her second taxpayer-funded trip to France in the past 14 months...
Mayor Cantrell making second ‘sister city’ visit to France in past 14 months
Attorney General Jeff Landry was the frontrunner in a newly released Gray TV-Fox 8 poll asking...
FOX 8 POLL: Economy, crime highest concerns for Louisiana governor’s race voters
Gray TV-Fox 8 statewide poll shows voters' preferences in Louisiana governor's race
Gray TV-Fox 8 poll reveals top candidates, issues in Louisiana governor's race