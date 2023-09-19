Heavy smoke from ongoing marsh fires near Houma impacting road condition; authorites monitoring
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Heavy smoke from the ongoing marsh fires in the Houma area is prompting some road closures Tuesday (Sept. 19) morning.
State police say that due to reduced visibility of the roadway, Highway 311 between U.S. 90 and Savanne Road had been closed to vehicle traffic but has since reopened as of 6:50 p.m.
Authorities say that the situation is fluid and can change with the wind’s direction. State police and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office are on the scene monitoring road conditions.
Motorists are being asked to find an alternate route if traveling between Houma and Thibodaux.
RELATED COVERAGE
Ongoing marsh fire in Houma flares up again, officials say
Bayou Sauvage Urban National Wildlife Refuge reopens to the public after fire
Lightning strike sparks Bayou Sauvage wildfire
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.