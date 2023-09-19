BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 7

An in-depth look at why experts say not handling rechargeable batteries properly could lead to explosions and fires. Plus, how one state saved its state bird.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+ a warning about the items found in almost every home that can cause severe burns or explode and spark fires! Rechargeable batteries are powering more and more of our lives but experts say if not handled properly explosions and fires could occur. We have an in-depth look at research underway to better understand why lithium batteries ignite. Plus, little lives are at risk: we’ll show you the battery that could land your child in the emergency room.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Stapleton is singing the lyrics for "In The Air Tonight" by Phil Collins for ESPN's...
Watch: Chris Stapleton among musicians performing ‘In The Air Tonight’ for ‘Monday Night Football’
Real estate experts call move of two big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Real estate experts call move of 2 big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
Federal investigation into Mayor Cantrell, Vappie looms amid quarrels with City Council
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has reportedly hired criminal defense attorney Eddie Castaing as a...
Zurik: Cantrell, Vappie hire criminal defense attorneys

Latest News

NOPD seeks public help to find missing 14-year-old Keilin Ramirez last seen with a person of...
Police searching for man in connection with missing juvenile
Witnesses say multiple medical and law enforcement responding units arrived at the scene and...
Fatal crash shuts down all lanes east on I-12 near Hammond; all lanes reopened
High school football ‘rivalry week’ pranks go wrong; juveniles, adults arrested, St. Charles...
High school football ‘rivalry week’ pranks go wrong; juveniles, adults arrested, St. Charles sheriff says
Witnesses say multiple medical and law enforcement responding units arrived at the scene and...
Witnesses say multiple medical and law enforcement responding units arrived at the scene and two hel
Officials provide update on saltwater creeping up Mississippi River
Army Corps to raise height of sill as saltwater continues to edge toward Greater New Orleans Area