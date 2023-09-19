BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man accused of stealing ambulance was ‘impatient’ waiting for ride at hospital, sheriff says

Acadian Ambulance
Acadian Ambulance(WAFB)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Officials have arrested a 28-year-old Ponchatoula man after he allegedly stole an ambulance from a hospital.

According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards, deputies received a GPS alert about a stolen Acadian Ambulance on I-55 between LaPlace and Manchac around 11 a.m. on Tues., Sept. 19.

The ambulance, taken from a Jefferson Parish hospital, was tracked heading north towards Tangipahoa Parish. Law enforcement gathered along the interstate where deputies successfully pulled over the driver, identified as Geoffrey Armstrong.

Armstrong reportedly confessed that he took the ambulance because he had grown impatient while waiting for a ride home.

He was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on one count of felony possession of stolen property.

The ambulance was returned in good condition.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Stapleton is singing the lyrics for "In The Air Tonight" by Phil Collins for ESPN's...
Watch: Chris Stapleton among musicians performing ‘In The Air Tonight’ for ‘Monday Night Football’
Real estate experts call move of two big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Real estate experts call move of 2 big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
Federal investigation into Mayor Cantrell, Vappie looms amid quarrels with City Council
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has reportedly hired criminal defense attorney Eddie Castaing as a...
Zurik: Cantrell, Vappie hire criminal defense attorneys

Latest News

Troymicheal Johnlouis
Body recovered from bayou identified as missing man
Police Lights generic
New Orleans attempted murder suspect arrested in West Monroe during traffic stop
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says