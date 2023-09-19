Nicondra: Lots of sun, still hot, but nice feel sticks around

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve enjoyed a couple of comfy mornings with some areas north of Lake Pontchartrain dropping into the upper 50s for lows this morning. We are going to experience a slow rise in moisture over the next several days, but rain chances remain slim. Less than 20 percent coverage across the area if we can manage to squeeze out a shower or two. Afternoon highs are still on the hot side with most areas getting into the lower 90s which is still a bit above long term averages.

The tropics remain active with Hurricane Nigel and a wave likely to develop moving across the central Atlantic. It does not appear either of these will effect our region. The National Hurricane Center does have an area of low concern highlighted along the mid-Atlantic coast. If we were to see this develop it would bring drier air to the southeast and reduce our chance for rain over the weekend.

