BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Lots of sun, still hot, but nice feel sticks around

Little to no chance for rain through the week
Nicer feel to the air will stick around for a couple of days, but higher moisture levels rise...
Nicer feel to the air will stick around for a couple of days, but higher moisture levels rise into the weekend.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve enjoyed a couple of comfy mornings with some areas north of Lake Pontchartrain dropping into the upper 50s for lows this morning. We are going to experience a slow rise in moisture over the next several days, but rain chances remain slim. Less than 20 percent coverage across the area if we can manage to squeeze out a shower or two. Afternoon highs are still on the hot side with most areas getting into the lower 90s which is still a bit above long term averages.

The tropics remain active with Hurricane Nigel and a wave likely to develop moving across the central Atlantic. It does not appear either of these will effect our region. The National Hurricane Center does have an area of low concern highlighted along the mid-Atlantic coast. If we were to see this develop it would bring drier air to the southeast and reduce our chance for rain over the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Stapleton is singing the lyrics for "In The Air Tonight" by Phil Collins for ESPN's...
Watch: Chris Stapleton among musicians performing ‘In The Air Tonight’ for ‘Monday Night Football’
Real estate experts call move of two big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Real estate experts call move of 2 big businesses a devastating blow to the CBD
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
Federal investigation into Mayor Cantrell, Vappie looms amid quarrels with City Council
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has reportedly hired criminal defense attorney Eddie Castaing as a...
Zurik: Cantrell, Vappie hire criminal defense attorneys

Latest News

Next 3 Days
Staying dry but hot in the afternoons
Morning weather update for Tuesday, Sept.19 at 5 a.m.
Evening weather update for Monday, Sept. 18
Deion Sanders, head coach of the CU football team.
Bruce: Low humidity and dry skies for now with pleasant nights and hot days; humidity returns late week