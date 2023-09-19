Police searching for man in connection with missing juvenile

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a man who is wanted for questioning in connection to a missing juvenile.

Keilin Ramirez, 14, was last seen on June 5 by family members at a home in Kenner. The reporting person told detectives that Ramirez left the house in the company of a friend.

During a phone call with Ramirez, the reporting person was apparently informed that the teen was at a home in the 100 block of Cambridge Court in New Orleans. A check of the location was unsuccessful.

While there have been intermittent communications between family members and Ramirez, her whereabouts are unknown.

Law enforcement is seeking information about an unidentified male, shown in pictures distributed to the media. The man was last seen with Ramirez and is believed to have information about her current whereabouts.

The man is wanted for questioning only and is considered a person of interest.

Fourth District detectives are urging anyone with information to call 504-658-6040.

TOP HEADLINES

High school football ‘rivalry week’ pranks go wrong; juveniles, adults arrested, St. Charles sheriff says

Army Corps to raise height of sill as saltwater continues to edge toward Greater New Orleans Area

Mayor Cantrell making second ‘sister city’ visit to France in past 14 months

Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.